Kariega flood victims anxious ahead of new school term

Flood victims from Lapland in Kariega in the Eastern Cape have raised concern about the return of their children to school on Tuesday.

The affected families have been placed in temporary shelters since the flood struck on June 1, with many having lost all their possessions.

Pauline Rossouw, a parent, says displaced school-going children have been recorded but have yet to receive school supplies.

“We have not received anything; stationary, school clothes, nothing for our children. I don’t know how our kids are going back to school on Tuesday,” the parent says.

Over the last few weeks, many flood victims have lived off donations while the government vowed to sort out permanent shelter for them.

Newly elected Education MEC Fundile Gade is also yet to outline plans that the government will embark on to assist schools that were affected by the floods.