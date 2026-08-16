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Kariba ferry disaster death toll rises to 72

Rescue workers and local boat operators take part in ongoing search and recovery operations near the overturned passenger ferry on Lake Kariba, a day after the vessel capsized, in Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 12, 2026.
  • Rescue workers and local boat operators take part in ongoing search and recovery operations near the overturned passenger ferry on Lake Kariba, a day after the vessel capsized, in Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 12, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The death toll from the Lake Kariba ferry disaster in Zimbabwe has risen to 72.

Twenty-two more bodies were recovered on Saturday, after the ferry sank in Lake Kariba.

Authorities say search and recovery operations will resume Sunday morning.

The exact number of people who were on board remains uncertain, with some reports putting the figure at 153 for the vessel which had a capacity of 90.

Two of the bodies were discovered by fishermen in the early hours of Saturday, while the remaining bodies were recovered by search and recovery teams floating on the lake.

Authorities say no bodies have so far been found beneath the wreckage of the ferry, which was towed several days ago to a nearby island.

Search and recovery teams are expected to resume operations tomorrow as authorities continue efforts to locate passengers who remain unaccounted for.

The exact number of people who were on board remains uncertain, with estimates suggesting that as many as 153 people may have been aboard the vessel, which had a capacity of 90.

Video | Lake Kariba ferry disaster death toll rises to 44:

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