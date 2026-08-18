Kariba ferry death toll rises to 93 as another body found on Island

The death toll has now risen to 93 following the discovery of another body floating near Long Island, as search and recovery operations continue.

WATCH | The death toll in the Lake Kariba ferry disaster in Zimbabwe has risen to 92 after eight more bodies were recovered today. For more news, visit https://t.co/N9V5BF4stZ pic.twitter.com/hkAMHU5KVG — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 17, 2026

Authorities say 77 people survived the disaster, bringing the estimated number of people who were on board, including crew members, to about 170.

The ferry capsized on August 11 while travelling on Lake Kariba, triggering a major search and recovery operation.

Service Delivery Solutions Manager for Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour, Shepard Mukono, outlined the process of dealing with the decomposing bodies.

“They are going straight for burial. And you know, sometimes you’d want to even stay overnight in the house and be buried the next morning. So, it’s also a traumatic experience just, you know, bringing a body and burying it on the same day. We are not used to that. And because of our culture, we would want the body to stay overnight. So, yeah, it’s kind of, you know, affecting the communities here. But this is what it is, and we hope to finalise everything, and they got some closure.”

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