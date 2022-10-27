Kanye West’s wax figure has been removed from Madame Tussauds in London following antisemitic comments by the rapper.

The famous wax museum known for its celebrity figures issued a statement announcing its plans to pull Ye’s figure from the main display floor and into an archive.

Madame Tussauds is the latest brand to sever its ties with West, this week alone Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap all announced their respective brands would be making plans to remove all Yeezy products from their websites and physical retail stores.

As corporations around the world cut ties with West, music streaming service Spotify says it would not remove the US rapper’s music unless his label requested it.

Spotify says music from the artist does not violate anti-hate policies. It says recent anti-Semitic remarks made by West are awful and would have warranted removal from Spotify for violating its policies, which prohibit hate speech, if they had been on a podcast or recording.