Chiefs want to stay in touch with log leaders

Kaizer Chiefs’ immediate goal is to keep up with the leading teams in the Betway Premiership. They’ve slipped from the top of the standings to number three following mixed results in recent weeks.

Amakhosi are on eight points from four matches, five adrift of Orlando Pirates who are at the summit, having played an extra game.

Chiefs beat rookies Kruger United 3-1 in their opening match of the league season. They followed that up with a 2-nil win against Sekhukhune United.

After that, Amakhosi played to back-to-back draws, 1-all against Mamelodi Sundowns and a 2-all stalemate at Richards Bay. They next face Siwelele in Dobsonville on Sunday.

“We analyze all our opponents. We want to know all the details of the model of our opponents, that’s very important for us. There’s no difference between this opponent and the other opponents. We are going to push in our model and we want to be good in possession, but also, we need to defend better. We have to work hard throughout the week,” says coach Fernando da Cruz

Chiefs were knocked out of the MTN8 competition in the first round. And their focus for now is on the Premiership. Their match against Siwelele was moved from the Royal Bafokeng stadium to Dobsonville.

“The stadium factor is not a big deal or a determining factor in many things, so we take into account how we prepare, knowing how the opponents play, what we need to do or what is required from us.” defender Zitha Kwinika.

The combination of Lebohang Maboe and Sphesihle Ndlovu in midfield seems to be the X-factor. The two have an understanding from way back when they represented the now defunct Maritzburg United and SuperSport United.

“We played with each other for a very long time now. We know each other, I know where he wants the ball, how he wants to receive it, and vice versa. Those are the small details but very important when you play alongside someone.” says midfielder Lebohang Maboe.

With a new coach at the helm of Bafana Bafana, Maboe is also optimistic about his chances of one day representing his country.

“Growing up as a young boy, you dream of such days, you dream of representing your national team and if the opportunity comes, I’ll grab it with both hands. Very interesting times ahead and looking forward to coach Pitso as the national team coach,” Maboe explains.

Mosimane is expected to announce his provisional squad for this month’s AFCON qualifiers soon.