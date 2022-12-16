Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs, have announced that they will play some of their home games at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

This follows an agreement reached with the Polokwane Municipality.

Chiefs Marketing Director Jesicca Motaung says they have a big fan base.

The team will first host Royal AM at the end of January, followed by Golden Arrows in mid-February and Swallows FC in May.

“For us, we elected to play three home games at our new venue which is the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane. We’re very excited we’re going to Polokwane, it really is a home away from home. We have a huge fan base there, there is a great hunger for football, for the Chiefs brand to be there and we look forward to hosting three games there,” says Motaung.

