Kaizer Chiefs are now third on the DSTV Premiership table after beating bitter rivals Orlando Pirates 1-nil at the FNB stadium earlier Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs have now won four derbies in a row against Bucs.

The only goal of the match was scored by midfielder Yusuf Maart seventeen minutes from time. Pirates dropped to the fifth spot after the loss.

There were surprise inclusions in the starting line-ups of both teams.

Defender Dillan Solomons, midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and forward Khama Billiat were back in the starting eleven for Kaizer Chiefs. On the other hand, keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane was retained in goals for Orlando Pirates after keeping two clean sheets.

Also back in the starting line-up was attacker Zakhele Lepasa after coming off the bench in the past few games,

Several players from both sides were playing in the first Soweto derby – including Solomons, Yusuf Maart, Edmilson Dove, as well as Ashley du Preez for Chiefs.

Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane, Phillip Ndlodlo, and Monnapule Saleng were also playing in their first derby.

Pirates were the first to threaten to score through Saleng who combined with Kermit Erasmus in the third minute.

Bucs captain Innocent Maela also came close to scoring in the 11th minute.

Chiefs responded immediately but were denied by Mpontshane. Two minutes later an attempt by Billiat went narrowly wide.

Pirates were then dealt a major blow when their captain Maela was forced to leave the field midway through the first half with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Paseka Mako.

Du Preez missed two one on one opportunities with the keeper, the first one was in the 33rd minute. Then two minutes later Mpontshane produced another brilliant save to deny du Preez again.

It was still goalless at half-time.

After making two changes at the beginning of the second half, Pirates were forced to make another change after an injury to Goodman Mosele.

Erasmus came close to scoring again in the 61st minute. Then Maart did the unthinkable when he scored a long-range from his own half after spotting Mpontshane off his line.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo nearly made it 2-nil, 12 minutes from time.

The red-hot Saleng had a relatively quiet game and was completely marked out of the game by the Chiefs’ defence.