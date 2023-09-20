Kaizer Chiefs expect new Coach Nabi to build strong team: Motaung

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Marketing and Commercial Director at Kaizer Chiefs, Jessica Motaung says the Club expects the new coach, Nasreddine Nabi and his assistants to build a formidable team next season.

Nabi’s former Club President at Young Africans, Hersy Ally cautioned Chiefs to be patient and allow his time to succeed at the club.

Meanwhile, Chiefs and Yanga will play in a new pre-season friendly for the Toyota Cup in Bloemfontein on the 28th of this month.

Kaizer Chiefs officially announced their new coach Nasreddine Nabi on Sunday, which was the worst kept secret in recent weeks. The Tunisian mentor joined his new team in Turkey for a pre-season camp.

Nabi, who coached AS FAR Rabat in Morocco and Tanzania’s Young Africans, comes with his technical team.

Chiefs are also expected to announce further developments regarding player signings and departures in the next few weeks.

With Chiefs having not won an official trophy in nine seasons, Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director, Jessica Motaung says so much will be expected of the new coach and his technical team.

“My expectations I think those expectations we sat down and talk to the coaches and those will be realized as we move forward but certainly, we need to build a formidable team and we hope they will do the work that needs to be done so that we can achieve the success. Watch the space there will be new developments coming from Chiefs about new players and other changes coming from Chiefs.”

Nabi made a name for himself when he coached Young Africans two seasons ago. He won a domestic treble and guided his team to the CAF Confederations Cup final where they lost to the Algerian team, USM Alger.

“I am giving an opportunity to Chiefs to support him it won’t be easy Chiefs had a tough time and their fans love the club, so he needs conclusive and comprehensive support from one another from management, to players and supporters in Tanzania we and management we did the best for him and signed very good players and support him on the pitch as well,” says Hersy Ally, Young Africans President.

Former Chiefs stalwart Willard Katsande says the friendly match against Yanga will prepare the team for the grueling season lying ahead. Yanga reached the CAF Champions League quarterfinals last season before they were knocked out by Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I think the club did a great initiative because you can see where the club wants to go because we once tested African football to test other cultures of football is always key to be competitive to play outside South African region,” says Katsande.

Katsande, who spent 10 seasons at Amakhosi says the new coach should be supported to turn the team’s fortunes around.

“I support whoever is hired until the duration of his contract because football is not a one-day project thing, other coaches take time and they need to adjust so we are just making for the technical team to make the team competitive.”

The Toyota Cup will take place for the next three years with other big African teams expected to be invited in the future. Amakhosi and Bloemfontein Celtic legends will play in the curtain raiser in Bloemfontein.