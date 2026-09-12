Kaizer Chiefs drops down one place on Betway Premiership log

Kaizer Chiefs have dropped down one place on the Betway Premiership log to fourth. Amakhosi were held to a third draw in six matches, this time by Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The match ended in a draw score.
Full time score #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/WoXngpvNWv
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 12, 2026
In another match, Amazulu gave Sandile Zungu something to smile about by recording a 1-nil win over Marumo Gallants at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.
With the win, they leapfrogged Chiefs into third place on the log with 13 points from six matches.
FULL-TIME ⏰ | #BetwayPremiership 🏆
Usuthu victorious at Princess Magogo Stadium.#UsuthuTogether #HebeUsuthu #BetwayPrem pic.twitter.com/0DF9oWGD21
— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 12, 2026