Kaizer Chiefs drops down one place on Betway Premiership log

Kaizer Chiefs have dropped down one place on the Betway Premiership log to fourth. Amakhosi were held to a third draw in six matches, this time by Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The match ended in a draw score.

In another match, Amazulu gave Sandile Zungu something to smile about by recording a 1-nil win over Marumo Gallants at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

With the win, they leapfrogged Chiefs into third place on the log with 13 points from six matches.