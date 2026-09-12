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Kaizer Chiefs drops down one place on Betway Premiership log

  • Wandile Duba in action
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @KaizerChiefs
SABC News

Kaizer Chiefs have dropped down one place on the Betway Premiership log to fourth. Amakhosi were held to a third draw in six matches, this time by Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The match ended in a draw score.

In another match, Amazulu gave Sandile Zungu something to smile about by recording a 1-nil win over Marumo Gallants at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

With the win, they leapfrogged Chiefs into third place on the log with 13 points from six matches.

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