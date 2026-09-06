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Kaizer Chiefs consolidate third spot with 3-2 win over Siwelele

  • Wandile Duba in action
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @KaizerChiefs
Mduduzi Ndlovu

Kaizer Chiefs have maintained third place on the Betway Premiership log after beating Siwelele FC 3-2 at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday evening.

At half-time, Amakhosi held a slender 1-0 lead, courtesy of Mfundo Vilakazi’s goal on the half-hour mark.

Chiefs extended their lead early in the second half before Aphiwe Baliti reduced the deficit for the visitors.

Amakhosi added another one with 165 minutes to go but Baliti made sure that the score was a respectable one when he completed his brace deep into stoppage time.

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