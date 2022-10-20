Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane will be gunning for an outright victory when his team visits Amazulu in the MTN 8 semi-final second-leg match at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Sunday.

The two teams played to a one-all draw in the first leg three weeks ago.

Both teams drew their midweek matches, with Chiefs sharing the spoils with TS Galaxy with a two-all draw on Wednesday, while Amazulu played to a one-all stalemate with Maritzburg United also on Wednesday.

Amazulu will go into the match with an advantage of having scored a crucial away goal.

“It doesn’t matter whether we score a goal early in the first half or in the last minute, what is key for us is that we win the game and we have to come out guns blazing if we really want to go to the final,” says the Chiefs Coach.

"We have our game plan already, because we have been following AmaZulu. We know their strengths and weaknesses and now it's all up to us in terms of the approach we take against them and then executing that plan." – Coach Zwane

Amazulu have since replaced coach Brandon Truter with former Marumo Gallants coach Romain Folz. Truter was in charge in the first match. Zwane says they are a more dangerous team under the new coach.

“Their approach is slightly different compared to the previous coach, and they are more dangerous now. They are using all the offensive players very well. I have seen the difference, and [it’s a] dangerous team going forward, so we will need to be cautious,” continues Zwane.

Chiefs have been dealt a severe blow with their key striker Caleb Bimenyimana out with a lengthy injury. The Burundian has scored six goals in the league so far. The coach says it is unknown how long Bimenyimana will be out for, and the team is waiting for the doctor’s report.

Chiefs will need to win the match or draw by at least two goals or more to guarantee advance to the final.