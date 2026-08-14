Chiefs looks to continue good form against Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs are determined to continue with their good form when they host a tricky Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Chiefs will want to make it three wins in a row and maintain their number one spot in the Betway Premiership.

But Amakhosi players know that they will be coming up against quality opposition, and they are required to bring their A-game to be able to get maximum points this weekend. Chiefs and Sundowns couldn’t be separated in the league last season, with two league encounters ending in a stalemate.

In the first round, the two teams played to a goalless draw at the FNB Stadium at the beginning of last season. Then the reverse fixture at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium ended in a 1-all draw. But Amakhosi defender Inacio Miguel believes they have assembled a very good side this season that can go toe-to-toe with any team, including Sundowns.

“We have a team that is very connected, very compact, something that was lacking a little bit in the past few seasons. So, I think we are in a good (shape). Obviously, it’s a long road, it’s a long journey, but I’m pretty sure we will achieve something pretty this season.”

But Miguel says they will show a lot of respect to Sundowns, who were recently crowned champions of Africa.

“First of all, you have to respect Sundowns, you know. I think South Africa have to respect Sundowns because they are the champions of the Champions League. So, we are going to face Sundowns with a lot of respect, but we can’t forget who we are. We also understand that we have the capacity to go over Sundowns. We have to look up to ourselves. We don’t have to focus on what Sundowns is capable of doing. We have to focus on what we can do.”

Chiefs got the better of Sundowns in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup two seasons ago, when they won 2-1. But midfielder Asanele Velebayi says it will not be a walk in the park for the Soweto giants.

“First of all, we are playing against African Champions. So, I can imagine how tough it’s going to be, but, obviously, we are going to this game with confidence from winning our last game. So, I would say the confidence is high and the mentality is right because we know what is required,” says Velebayi.

By yesterday afternoon more than 30,000 tickets were sold for the highly anticipated clash.

Stadium Management South Africa Managing Director Bertie Grobbelaar says they are expecting a capacity crowd at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“We are just over 32 000 sold, but that is a good number on a Thursday before the event. Traditionally, at the FNB, we see the actual sales happening on a Friday afternoon and on match day itself. So, I’m confident that we will have close to capacity crowd and I hope the weather holds us well.”

The match kicks off at 3pm.

Four other matches will be played on Saturday, with Sekhukhune United hosting Polokwane City in the Limpopo derby.

On Sunday Betway defending champions Orlando Pirates will visit Chippa United, and TS Galaxy will host Golden Arrows.