Kaizer Chiefs have become the third side to book themselves a place in the semi-finals of the MTN-8. Amakhosi beat Stellenbosch FC 4-3 on penalties to advance.

The game failed to produce any goals after extra-time and the game had to go to penalties. Veteran keeper Itumeleng Khune stopped two penalties to help Chiefs advance.

The game had to be delayed for thirty minutes due to the late arrival of fans at the Danie Craven Stadium. The home side were unlucky when Sihle Nduli was denied by the woodwork in the 27th minute. The home side finally broke the deadlock through Nduli just after restart after a defensive blunder by Njabulo Ngcobo. But Du Preez levelled matters in the 58th minute after another defensive blunder by Stellenbosch defender Ashwin Andries.

🔥 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋 🔥 Du Preez responds for Amakhosi by capitalizing on Stellies’ error at the back! ⚽️ Stellenbosch FC 🆚 Kaizer Chiefs

The were no goals in extra-time and the game had to be decided on penalties. Then the veteran keeper saved the second penalty in a row to steer Amakhosi into the semi’s.