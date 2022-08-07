Some residents of Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, say they are disappointed that police are not able to protect them from criminals.

Residents met with Police Minister Bheki Cele who was in the area as part of his two-day imbizo with the community following the gang-rape of eight women allegedly by illegal miners late last month.

The community subsequently went on the rampage torching property believed to be housing illegal miners. One person died from injuries sustained during the protest. This resident says they can’t trust the police because they are not serious about fighting crime

On Saturday, Cele engaged residents of West Village and told them that his department would not allow the country to be turned into a den of criminals.

“There must be a law in the country. I’m told that raping here has been turned into a hobby. General Mawela, I would request that we send a special team of detectives to come and deal with these court cases of rape here,” says Cele.

Ministerial Crime Combating Imbizo engages residents in Kagiso, Krugersdorp