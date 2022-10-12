The municipal manager of the beleaguered Ganyesa-based Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality in the North West, Olaotse Bojosinyana, is legally challenging the termination of his contract.

This comes after the administrator appointed by the provincial government, Sello Maroga, served him with papers informing him that his contract has been ended.

The municipality has seen protests and the municipal offices have been closed for more than two weeks.

The provincial government was forced to intervene.

It has appointed an administrator, Sello Maroga, who believes he will turn the situation around.

“There was instability in the municipality both administratively and politically. But since we had two management meetings, administratively we are almost 90% sure that the stability we’ll get [will return]. Politically, the first council sitting will be sitting on Thursday, whereby we will be implementing the resolutions taken by the municipal administrative management meeting,” explains Maroga.

Poor service delivery in the North West: