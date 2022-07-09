Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame, says he would consider remaining in office for another 20 years.

Kagame is reported to have told French news channel, France 24, that he would stand for president again at the next election in 2024.

In 2015 the Rwandan president changed the country’s constitution, allowing him to stay in the presidential office until 2034.

Official figures from Rwanda’s last presidential election five years ago reported Kagame as having won 99 percent of the vote, which many outside the country dismissed as a sham.

President Kagame also discussed the ceasefire agreement his country reached with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday following weeks of violence at the two states’ shared border. Rwanda and the DRC settled on a “roadmap” towards stabilising diplomatic ties by bringing to an end conflicts involving the M23 of the Congo and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation(FDLR) of Rwanda.