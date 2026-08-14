Kabe Village residents brace for longer healthcare delays

The community of Kabe village near Mahikeng in the North West will continue to endure long walks to access healthcare services.

This is because the North West Health Department has not yet provided a definitive date on which the long awaited Kabe park-home clinic project will resume. Construction of the clinic was halted due to concerns that the designated land was sandy.

The department’s spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said, “Progress has been delayed, and this is while the department has outstanding quotations from the contractor for specialised work and supplies, some of which requires additional approvals. The project has a budget of approximately R6.3 million with provision made in the current financial year. The department can confirm that there will be resumption of work once the outstanding submissions and approvals have been finalised.”

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