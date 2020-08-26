The ban on the sale of tobacco products was lifted on 18 August.

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) says its out-of-court settlement with the government is subject to several conditions. The settlement follows the lifting of the four-month ban on the sale of tobacco products on the 18th of this month.

FITA went to court to have the ban lifted but the matter was dismissed in the High Court in Pretoria.

FITA then went to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein where it was granted leave to appeal the High Court judgment.

FITA appeals ban on the sale of tobacco products:

One of the conditions is that the parties will each pay their own legal costs.

FITA says the settlement is on condition that the government will follow a public participation process should it seek to reinstate a temporary prohibition of the sale of tobacco and related products. FITA and any other interested parties will be free to participate in that public participation process.

FITA further demanded that future decisions regarding the prohibition on the sale of tobacco and related products will be in accordance with the law.