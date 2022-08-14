The Western Cape government says their K-9 units in the Swartland and the Overstrand have made 236 arrests for various crimes in the last three months. The Swartland unit has nine officers and nine dogs while the Overberg which has seven officers and five dogs.

Provincial Minister for Community Safety, Raegen Allen, says the K9 Unit’s main objective is to assist the police and other role-players with detection and searching for contraband, particularly illegal drugs, explosive devices, firearms, and ammunition.

Allen says, “We want to have more K-9 units deployed along our highways and various other spaces, and this is why it is important that SAPS is managed by the Western Cape Government, so that their K-9 unit can also effectively be utilised. We will continue with our effective and efficient working relationship with all role-players, while ensuring collaboration of resources by creating a culture of cohesion to reach operational goals, which ultimately leads to creating of safer roads and communities.”

