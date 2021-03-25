Chairperson of the State capture commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has reprimanded advocate Dali Mpofu for his conduct at the Commission in Johannesburg.

On Tuesday, Mpofu was cross-examining Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan over allegations levelled against him by former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, who was being represented by Mpofu.

The advocate threw an outburst during the session which resulted in him telling Gordhan and his legal counsel to shut-up.

Mpofu cross-examines Gordhan:

Zondo says such conduct is unacceptable.

“No legal practitioner including Mr. Mpofu has the right to begin to tell any other person in this commission to shut up. That power belong to the chairperson of the commission and even I will not use the words shut up. That conduct is unacceptable to this commission and it is important that the public and other legal practitioners should know that this conduct is not acceptable,” says the Deputy Chief Justice.

Earlier on Thursday, judgment in the commission’s case against former president Jacob Zuma was reserved in the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg.

The commission wants the highest court in the land to send Zuma to jail for two years for defying its order to appear before it.