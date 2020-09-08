Chairperson of the State Capture Inquiry Raymond Zondo says he found it strange that the former President and Public Enterprises DG seemed to think they had a right to interfere with the daily operations of the Eskom Board.

Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he finds it odd there was outside interference on how the Eskom Board was run.

Former Eskom Board chair Zola Tsotsi is again giving evidence at the commission.

He has described how government interfered in Board affairs at the power utility.

Tsotsi says he got a call from former President Jacob Zuma who instructed him to postpone a scheduled Board meeting that was to take place on the 26th of February 2015.

The chair of the newly elected Board was also instructed to cancel the Board meeting by the Director-General at the Department of Public Enterprises.

Zondo says he found it strange that both the DG and the former President seemed to think they had a right to interfere with the daily operations of the Eskom Board.

In the text below is the exchange between Zondo and Tsotsi:

Tsotsi: “The reason why I did not ask the former President was because as chairman of Eskom I really don’t have any formal business with the President.”

Zondo: “But isn’t that why you should have had more of a reason to ask him?”

Tsotsi: “The way I saw it was that my fiducial responsibility laid with the Minister.”

Zondo: “But the President called you; wasn’t that on its own strange that you have a plan and a Board meeting? The President is not part of the Board. Why should you get a call from the president saying the meeting of the Board should not take place?”

Watch the full live stream in the video below: