Community leaders have urged calm, asking the community to allow IPID to wrap up its probe into the matter.

People in Eldorado Park, in the south of Johannesburg, are calling for an end to police brutality in the country and say they will ensure that justice is served for Nathaniel Julies.

Residents have gathered in a peaceful protest in the area – calling for those implicated in Julies’ killing to be brought to book.

Sixteen-year-old Julies, who had Down Syndrome, was shot and killed on Wednesday, allegedly by police officers. Two police officers have since been arrested and will appear in court on Monday on three charges including murder.

SABC News caught up with some locals and they say the community is in mourning.

“We’re all raising children here in Eldorado Park and we don’t want it to be our children next. The police are abusing their power, not only killing our children but killing us as well and we need to put a stop now before the next generation is wiped out by them.”

“We would like to have justice for all, all that have been killed by the police. We are in tears now, we are mourning now for this boy. And it won’t end here. We are watching this case. We are here to support the family and we are sorry for their loss and we stand by them. Justice must be served.”

On Saturday, Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, welcomed the arrest of two police officers in connection with Julies’ murder.

Mazibuko says the arrests should send a strong message to other law enforcement officers that they are not above the law. The two officers will appear before the Protea Magistrate Court on Monday, and Mazibuko has expressed the hope that IPID will build a watertight case, to ensure that the officers are not granted bail.

Eldorado Park community embarks on a peaceful protest: