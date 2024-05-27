Justice Mokgoro remembered for humanity, dedication to Human Rights

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers Mvuzo Notyesi has hailed the late retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro for championing the improvement and adaptation of the law to address evolving social challenges.

Justice Mokgoro passed away on 9 May 2024, following a year of recovery from a serious car accident in April last year.

At a special ceremony held in honor of the late retired Constitutional Court Justice, Notyesi says Mokgoro also sought to protect the rights of the vulnerable.

“Justice Mokgoro’s legacy goes beyond her legal achievement. It is rooted in her humanity and dedication to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals. As we gather here today to honour Justice Mokgoro’s memory, let us not only celebrate her remarkable contribution to the legal profession but also reflect on the values she embodied; courage, integrity, and empathy. Let us carry forward her legacy by championing the causes she held dearly and by upholding the principles of justice and human rights.”

A special ceremonial court sitting in honour of the late Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is taking place at the Constitutional Court this morning. In attendance is the Mokgoro family, Chief Justice RMM Zondo, Justices of the Constitutional Court, pic.twitter.com/RWHwVpT4Uw — RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) May 27, 2024

Death penalty

Chief Justice of South Africa Raymond Zondo says, “It is by now well-known that the first eleven Justices of this court declared the death penalty unconstitutional in Makwanyana and that in that matter a number of them wrote individual judgment Justice Mokgoro also wrote a separate judgment in which she expressed her agreement with Justice Chaskalson judgment outlawing the death penalty Justice Mokgoro said and I quote ‘In interpreting the bill of fundamental right and freedoms as an all-inclusive value system of common values South Africa could form a basis upon which to develop a South Africa jurisprudence although South Africans have a history of deep divisions characterized by strife and conflict one shared value and idea that runs like a golden thread cultural lines is the value of ubuntu a notion now coming to be generally articulated in this country'”.