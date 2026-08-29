Justice Mokgohloa described as person who served with integrity

Some mourners attending the funeral service of Justice Fikile Mokgohloa have described her as an honest person who served with integrity.

Her funeral service is under way at the Hillsong Church in Wonderboom, Pretoria.

Judge Mokgohloa has been accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 2. She died earlier this month at the age of 65.

Judge Mokgohloa served in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein after serving as Deputy Judge President of the Limpopo Division of the High Court.

Her friend, Justice Nambitha Dambuza says, “She would show up all the time and always. She stood her ground and support when she felt that you’re being disrespected. Her honesty, her kind heart, her integrity and the small gifts she would pick up for you just to show that she cares.”

WATCH | The funeral of the late Justice Fikile Mokgohloa is under way. The former Supreme Court of Appeal judge is being honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category Two after passing away at 65 following an illness. pic.twitter.com/u2OB9x6PQj — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 29, 2026

Mokgohloa’s colleagues say it’s difficult to deal with her death. Retired former judge presidents Frans Kgomo, Ephraim Makgoba and Acting President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Justice, Dumisani Zondi, are among those who’ve paid tribute to Mokgohloa at her funeral service.

Kgomo recalls his last encounter with Mokgohloa and says, “I am proud of her, very proud. The last time my wife Tselane and I saw Fikile, was at the beginning of this year, at a funeral of one of her friends. She was as usual very bubbly, full of life, full of warmth, she personally escorted everyone to their vehicles.”

“Looking back, I find myself wondering, whether without any of us knowing it, that was her own quiet way of saying goodbye,” adds Kgomo.

Video| Justice Fikile Mokgohloa funeral:

