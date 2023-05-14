The family of retired Constitutional Court Justice, Yvonne Mokgoro, says she remains in a stable condition in a Johannesburg hospital.

Mokgoro was involved in a car crash between Warrenton and Kimberley in Northern Cape last month, which left her in critical condition.

She was the first black woman to serve in the Constitutional Court and retired from the court in 2009 after serving 15 years.

She was transferred from a hospital in Kimberley to another hospital in Johannesburg.

At the time, Mokgoro’s son, Ithateng Mokgoro, said the retired Justice will continue to receive specialised treatment.

Ithateng says the family will receive a comprehensive briefing from the doctors treating her this week.

Meanwhile, investigations into the crash are continuing. Northern Cape police have called on anyone with information about the accident to come forward.

More details in the report below: