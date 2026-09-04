Justice Madlanga to deliver Rabinowitz Lecture at UCT

Retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga is expected to deliver the annual Rabinowitz Lecture at the University of Cape Town (UCT) on Friday afternoon.

The lecture is being hosted by the Law Faculty.

Justice Madlanga is expected to give his insights on law and justice.

He is currently chairing the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The judicial inquiry was established in July last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa following allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Benjamin “Bennie” Rabinowitz was a Cape Town-based entrepreneur and philanthropist. He passed away in 2023.