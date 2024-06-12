Justice Jody Kollapen pays tribute to Rivonia trialists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Constitutional Court judge Jody Kollapen says Rivonia trialists’ struggle was not for personal gain but for the betterment of South African society.

Nelson Mandela, Dennis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Ahmed Kathrada, Andrew Mlangeni, Elias Motsoaledi and Raymond Mhlaba were tried for acts of sabotage designed to overthrow the apartheid system.

Kollapen paid tribute at the 60th anniversary of the Rivonia trial at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria.

“The pain and the anguish of those who sat in this court is probably reflected in the craves of this formidable building. And in many respects, we are required to do more than simply gather here from time to time. This is a historic occasion. Our journey as a nation has been a mixed journey; it’s been a journey of oppression and a journey of liberation; it’s been a journey that has seen humanitie; and a journey that is witnessed humanities retreats and several others.”

Rivonia trial marks 60 years:

Justice Jody Kollapen of the Constitutional Court gave the keynote address at memorial court sitting marking the 60th anniversary of the 1963/64 Rivonia Trial at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/TX7tZ8FE9g — RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) June 12, 2024