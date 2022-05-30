The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has made contingency arrangements after a fire broke out at the South African Legal Union (SALU) building in Pretoria on Monday morning.

The building hosts various justice services of Masters of the High Court.

According to a statement, a preliminary investigation shows that an electrical fault caused the fire on the 17th floor of the building.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished with minimal damage.

Members of the public are advised to visit their nearest Magistrates’ Courts for Masters Office claims of less than R250 000 provided that there is no Will attached to the funds.

Arrangements for claims exceeding the amount will be communicated once they are concluded.