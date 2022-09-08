Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that his department received a request for assistance from the Namibian government in September 2020 regarding the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Lamola says the request came via the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

In a written reply to a question from Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Werner Horn, Lamola says the only information they received was a Namibian docket number and the names of three suspects, named David, Afrikaner and Shikango.

Lamola says his department forwarded the request to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the following month.

After the SCCU gave the go-ahead, the matter was handed over to an official in his department. It was then found that the request did not meet the requirements of the International Cooperation In Criminal Matters Act.

The minister says a letter was sent to the Namibian High Commission explaining the flaws in their request.

He says government expressed its willingness to help once the amended request had been received and concluded, however, they have not yet received the amended request from the Namibian authorities.

Robbery at Phala Phala Farm

President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm has been in the spotlight after $4 million was allegedly stolen at the property.

The incident happened in February 2020.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser met with the Hawks to assist them with their investigation into his complaint against President Ramaphosa.

Fraser furnished the Hawks with additional information and details to enable them to do their work.

He said he appreciates the professionalism and the speed with which the Hawks have responded to his complaint, which relates to President Ramaphosa’s alleged cover-up of the theft at his farm in Limpopo.

Fraser laid a criminal charge against President Ramaphosa earlier this month about the theft.

The Hawks confirmed to have met with Fraser to provide additional information in the investigation against President Ramaphosa.

The former spy boss said the President concealed the crime from authorities while the suspects were abducted and questioned before being paid off for their silence on the crime.

VIDEO: Hawks on meeting with former spy boss Arthur Fraser about Phala Phala farm theft:

