Justice Department continues pursuit of Gupta Brothers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services is continuing to engage with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding South Africa’s extradition request for the Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh.

This follows the arrest of Ajay and Anil Gupta in Dehradun, India, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a prominent businessman. Satinder Sahni, who died after leaping from an eight-story building, implicated the pair in his suicide note.

Justice Department spokesperson Crispin Phiri clarified the situation, saying, “These individuals are indeed in custody, however, they are not the same Gupta brothers we are looking for, for our extradition request. We are looking for Rajesh and Atul. However, there is still a possibility of extraditing them and we are working toward that wherever they were last recorded and noticed.”

“We are still waiting for the UAE to explain this circumstance around which our request was arrested. As soon as the UAE comes to the party, we will resume. Unfortunately, we can’t set a timeline for another country but we are pursuing it as much as possible.”

DISCUSSION | Unpacking the arrest of the Gupta brothers and extradition:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>