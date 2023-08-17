The Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster in South Africa says it’s ready to ensure that all delegates and those attending the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg next week are safe. The NATJOINTS Co-Chairperson and Deputy National Police Commissioner, Tebello Mosikili, says all security cluster components will be deployed to provide security in all areas, including at the ports of entry.

More than 40 Heads of State and Government are expected to descend on Johannesburg.

“As NATJOINTS, the expectation is that we need to draw all the necessary resources, including even the departments, state-owned departments that are relevant to assist in this regard. We are continuing to have meetings to tighten loose ends. Both land Air, Sea, en route to the venue and back we are having deployments in place,” says Mosikili.

There will also be a Special Court to deal with cases related to the Summit, as was the case during the 2010 Soccer World Cup. This will be the biggest BRICS summit ever and the security cluster is leaving nothing to chance.

“We have planned a 24-hour court dedicated to do and address all issues that are coming from the Summit itself. We want to ensure that visitors leave the country with all their cases being processed through the court system,” Mosikili adds.

For those who will be around Johannesburg, more information on road closures will be provided.

“Residents in the City of Johannesburg are advised that there would be a limited access in areas surrounding the Sandton Convention Centre. Those operating businesses and residing near the Sandton Convention Centre are advised to follow routes closures,” Mosikili reiterates.

