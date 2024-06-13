JUST IN: SA records second Mpox death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Health Department says the death toll from the Mpox disease has risen to two.

According to the department, the latest case involves a 38-year-old man who was admitted at a local hospital in Umgungundlovu, KwaZulu-Natal. He tested positive for the Mpox disease on Wednesday.

This brings to six the total number of cases in the country.

Symptoms include a rash and a headache.

The department’s spokesperson Foster Mohale says the public can take preventative measures to stop the spread of the disease.

“Mpox is a preventable and treatable disease if diagnosed early….practice hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette. Diagnosed patients and should where possible avoid contact with immuno- compromised people, children and pregnant women who may be at a higher risk of severe symptoms if exposed to the disease,” he said.

Health Minister briefs the media on Mpox outbreak