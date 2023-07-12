COPE has been de-registered with the Companies Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) under the Companies Act.

This is contained in a letter from the lawyers of one of the party leaders Willie Madisha to go the IEC in a bid to understand it’s standing the electoral body.

COPE was registered as a company in November in 2008. But although it has been de-registered, it still remains registered as a political party with the IEC.

COPE was established by former members of the African National Congress (ANC) in 2008, with Mosioua Lekota at the helm of its leadership.

In recent years, the party has been performing poorly during elections, only managing to get two seats in Parliament.

Two weeks ago, the party made news when it terminated the membership of its deputy president and one of its two MPs, Willie Madisha.

EDITORIAL NOTE: Earlier we reflected that the party was deregistered with the IEC, but subsequentially it has been established it has not been deregistered.