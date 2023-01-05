The 52-year-old Roux’s departure from SA Rugby comes on the back of the controversy around his corruption case with his previous employer, Stellenbosch University. Roux served SA Rugby for 12 years.

SA Rugby has been under pressure to decide the fate of its former embattled CEO for at least a year.

But it was Roux who decided to leave his position months before his contract was set to expire after the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

Roux’s role at SA Rugby became untenable after he lost an appeal against a 2020 arbitration ruling that ordered him to pay back to Stellenbosch University for misallocated funds during his time with the institution’s finance department.

He is now fighting that ruling at the Western Cape High Court after taking the decision on review.