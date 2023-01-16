A stellar fielding and bowling performance by South Africa’s Junior Women Proteas saw them record a memorable 44 run win against Scotland in their T20 World Cup match on Monday. Having scored a meagre 112 runs in their allotted 20 overs, the Proteas bowled Scotland out for 68 runs, that’s to a hat-trick performance by Madison Landsman and a 53 off 49 from Kayla Reyneke.

Following the 7 wicket loss against tournament favourites, India in their opening match of the competition, South Africa were looking to put in a much improved effort against Scotland who themselves were desperate for a win after they lost out to the United Arab Emirates.

The Scots won the toss and put The Junior Proteas Women in to bat first, and struck gold in the opening over of the encounter. Within the 4th over, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg and star batter Simone Lourens had fallen with just 18 runs scored.

It got worse, with crucial wickets falling.

South Africa began pushing their luck, Karabo Meso chipped in with a quickfire run a ball 14, before she too was found wanting.

Thanks to a stubborn 53 off 49 balls from Kayla Reyneke, which dragged South Africa over the 100 run mark, setting Scotland 113 to win and score valuable points.

And the fightback began. Seshnie Naidu and Simone Lourens combined with some brilliant bowling and fielding and at 45 for 3, Scotland were staring down the barrel and South Africa looking set to defend the 112 they had set in their innings.

With their tales up and victory within their grasp, everyone was doing their part. From then on, it was game set and match.

The South African’s recorded a memorable fightback victory. Most importantly, a lifeline in their home world cup as they look to progress to the Super 6’s round of the competition.