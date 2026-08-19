July’s inflation declined to 4.3%

The latest data from Statistics South Africa shows that inflation has cooled from 5% in June to 4.3 % in July.

The main contributors to inflation in the period came from housing, transport, and insurance.

The monthly increase in the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.2%, down from 0.7% in June.

In a statement, Stats SA says the slowdown can be attributed to softer inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB), lower municipal tariff increases and a decline in fuel prices.

It says the annual rate for food and NAB declined to 0,9% in July. This is the lowest print for food and NAB in more than 16 years, since June 2010 when it was 0,7%. Incidentally, that was the month when South Africa hosted the FIFA World Cup.