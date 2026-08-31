July unrest trial delayed again over legal representation

The trial of 62 people accused of instigating the deadly July 2021 unrest has been postponed again in the Durban High Court. The matter has been postponed to 10 September to allow five of the accused to finalise their legal representation.

The state alleges the accused used WhatsApp groups to organise and incite violence as well as looting during the unrest, which claimed more than 300 lives and caused billions of rands in damage from looting.

They face charges including incitement to commit public violence, terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.

National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the state is ready to proceed.

“The matter was set down for the trial to begin on the 20th of July 2026. The state was ready to begin the trial, and, to this effect, witnesses were present in court on that date. However, some of the accused had not settled their issues pertaining to their Legal Aid applications and legal representation. The case had been previously remanded for the same reason. Today, the matter was adjourned to the 10th of September 2026, so that the relevant accused persons can comply with the request from Legal Aid and await the outcome of the Legal Aid process.”

Supporters of the accused have expressed frustration over the continued delays in the case.

“So, we would like our government to look at this case because it’s been delaying. It’s been four years now, and these people, we have been told, were arrested for looting. But we found that amongst all of them, the 67, no one was found with any goods, looted goods. And we have got people who are being admitted now, and the reason is because of depression amongst the 64. So, please, we urge and beg our government to do the right thing. They must not use powers in the wrong way,” said a representative of the group, Puleng Lekgetle, speaking outside court.

VIDEO | Five since the July unrest in 2021:

-Report by Gcinokuhle Malinga