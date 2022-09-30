The former Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, is due to appear in the Durban Regional Court again n Friday in connection with the unrest in July 2021.

He is facing charges of incitement to commit violence as well as the contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The state has indicated it is ready to start the trial. However, Khanyile had changed his legal team which led to the defence requesting time to familiarise themselves with the case.

The state had accused Khanyile of delaying tactics. During the previous proceedings, the court ruled that Khanyile be given a two-week period for his team to study evidence against him.

It is alleged that Khanyile incited violence when he called for former President Jacob Zuma to be released from jail after he started serving a sentence for contempt of court.

