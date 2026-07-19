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July 2021 unrest: Trial of 62 alleged instigators begins on Monday

  • The chaos spiralled during the July 2021 unrest.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC-News_Unrest in SA
SABC News
The trial of 62 alleged instigators of the July 2021 unrest is set to start at the Durban High Court on Monday.
The commencement of the trial was delayed over the legal representation of some of the accused.
The presiding Judge Jacqueline Henriques had previously warned that she wanted the trial to start when the matter resumed, whether or not three of the accused had appointed legal representatives.
The trial dates were officially set for 20 July to 21 August this year, with the second session running from 24 August to 18 September.

Related video | July Unrest I 34 of the 45 alleged instigators to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court

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