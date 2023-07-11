The apparent absence of action against those believed to be the instigators behind the 2021 civil unrest has further tainted the image of the country’s security and intelligence services. This is according to Dr Johan Burger, a senior researcher and policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies.

In July of 2021 over a period of about a week, widespread looting and the destruction of businesses spread across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. More than 350 people died in this period.

Two years later, police have confirmed the arrest of 63 people in connection with crimes related to incidents in this period.

The Institute for Security Studies says South Africans are still in the dark around the orchestrators of the 2021 civil unrest.

A report by a committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa made substantial findings on the failures of the state’s structures to prevent the unrest from happening or to stop it from escalating.

Dr Burger says the delays in arresting the masterminds behind the violence is a blow for the country’s security and intelligence services.

“The report by the panel of experts, they made very constructive recommendations about strengthening and capacitating the public order policing unit. We do not see much happening in as far the improvement in the Intelligence. Why there isn’t communication from government to South Africans in general, keeping us informed, telling us that they are actually working on those recommendations. So, we are left in darkness and the overall conclusion we make is that nothing is being done,” says Burger.

So far, it is believed that only three people have been convicted in KwaZulu-Natal in two separate incidents related to the 2021 civil unrest. The so-called Woolworths looter, 32-year-old Mbuso Moloi was last week sentenced to an effective 18 months correctional supervision and 16 hours community service per month.

In a second matter, brothers Dylan and Ned Govender from Phoenix were found guilty for attempted murder and common assault in what has been described as racially motivated attacks.

Speaking to the widespread looting, Burger says arrests are dismally low considering the extensive amount of damage that was caused.

“It looks like the police’s overall ability to trace and find more of those involved in the looting is completely absent. We do not have (to) see them. The strange thing is that we saw on TV footage of how the police went to certain areas to retrieve the stolen item. Now, the question is if they were able to trace the stolen item why do they find it difficult to arrest or identify those responsible for stealing those items? So, we have two things here; one is the large scale looting and the very small number of arrests made that could at least lead to convictions,” Burger added.

In a large-scale operation, the Hawks have arrested 63 alleged instigators of the unrest since August last year. They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

In an interview with SABC News earlier this week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said more arrests were imminent and that charges are expected to change from incitement to terrorism and treason.

“We have arrested 63 people since July 2021. Those people are in court. Why are they not sentenced? You can ask Lamola, but we have arrested them, they are all in court, some of them they are on bail, what we are doing with them? We are increasing the charges, we want to move the charges from ordinary incitement and all to terrorism and treason, except that Mercedes Benz guy who has been sentenced. There are many more that are going to be coming,” says Cele.

But Burger questions the delay in adding these charges.

“What are they waiting for? If they have already had them and they appeared in court, there are cases against them. Are they going to wait until they have enough evidence to charge them for treason and terrorism. Are they going to charge them at all? Those are the questions that ordinary South African’s are struggling with,” Burger elaborates.

Attempts to get comment from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Hawks said it did not wish to speak about any imminent arrests related to the civil unrest, saying this would jeopardise their case.