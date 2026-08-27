Julius Mkhwanazi served with arrest warrant over blue light saga

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been served with a warrant of arrest. This is in relation to the blue light saga that involves Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

He will appear at the Germiston Magistrates’ Court on Friday, facing charges of fraud and corruption.

Earlier this month, the suspended EMPD Deputy Chief and four others were arrested in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam.

The arrests followed allegations heard at the Madlanga Commission linking police and private security personnel to his death.

Earlier today, the lawyer for one of the six accused in the murder case of Mbense challenged Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator Nomsa Masuku’s reasons for opposing bail for his client.

Defence lawyer Jan van Heerden is representing South African Police Service officer Bhekokwakhe Sibande in the case of Mkhwanazi and five others in the Brakpan Magistrates’ Court.

The defence is using Sibande’s previous cooperation with investigators to challenge the state’s claim that he may abscond if released on bail.

Van Heerden pointed to a WhatsApp exchange in which Sibande informed investigators of his whereabouts and said he could be contacted if needed.

Masuku has told the court she could not remember the exchange but could not deny it.

“Sir, like I’m saying to you, none of the applicants that are here have ever not responded when needed. So, what you are mentioning now, I cannot deny it, even though I don’t remember that WhatsApp. It’s possible it was sent because they had never said we won’t come to you if you need us.”