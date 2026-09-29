Julius Mkhwanazi, Kagiso Lerutla’s corruption case back in court

The fraud and corruption case involving dismissed Ekurhuleni Deputy Police Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi and City Manager Kagiso Lerutla is expected back at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng’s East Rand on Tuesday morning.

Lerutla is accused of paying about R400 000 to Mkhwanazi and an alleged impersonator to appear in court on his behalf after he was arrested for speeding, allegedly allowing him to attend a job interview instead.

The allegations relate to an incident in 2019, when Lerutla was allegedly required to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court following a speeding matter.

The state alleges that an individual was recruited to impersonate him and complete court-related processes using Lerutla’s details.

The case has since been postponed several times as the defence sought further particulars from the state.

Mkhwanazi was dismissed by the City of Ekurhuleni. He also faces other criminal cases.

-Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila