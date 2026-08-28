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Julius Mkhwanazi in court over blue lights case

  • FILE | Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifying at the Madlanga Commission last year.
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  • SABC News
SABC

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrates’ Court east of Johannesburg on Friday.

His case is linked to the blue lights fitted to alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s vehicles.

Mkhwanazi was arrested on Thursday. Other suspects are expected to join Mkhwanazi when he appears in court.

Mkhwanazi’s lawyer, Shafique Sarlie, says his client is facing fraud and corruption charges.

“I haven’t seen the charge sheet, but as far as I can glean, it’s to do with the blue lights fitted on the vehicle belonging to ‘Cat’ Matlala. Remember from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, there was evidence led about the impropriety regarding the blue lights, etc., so we had this on the cards, and we’ll be glad that it’s come and we can deal with it,” adds Sarlie.

-Reporting  by Culvin Mabasa

Related video| Second suspect has been arrested in Matlala blue lights case:

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