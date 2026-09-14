Julius Mkhwanazi granted bail in blue lights case

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been granted R10 000 bail in the blue lights court case.

Mkhwanazi, alleged crime cartel kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and City of Ekurhuleni fleet manager Chris Steyn are facing six counts of corruption, one count of fraud and one count of defeating the administration of justice.

The case relates to the alleged unlawful fitment of blue lights on vehicles owned by Matlala’s company, CAT VIP Protection Services.

Earlier last month, the suspended Mkhwanazi and four others were arrested in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam.

The arrests followed allegations heard at the Madlanga Commission linking police and private security personnel to his death.