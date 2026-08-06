Julius Mkhwanazi, four others to appear in court for Mbense murder

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are expected to appear in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after their arrest on Wednesday in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

This is the fourth time Mkhwanazi has been arrested.

He is currently out on bail on multiple charges including fraud, corruption, the theft of precious stones and defeating the ends of justice in three separate cases.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam.

The case remained cold for years until explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry put it back in the spotlight.

Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, told the Commission that Mkhwanazi personally ordered him to dispose of Mbense’s body and later threatened him to keep quiet.

The Commission heard that Mbense was targeted after being suspected of involvement in crime, but was never formally charged.

According to IPID, the arrests follow a four-year investigation and more charges could still follow.

The Directorate has faced criticism for delays in prosecuting police-related killings.

The court appearance is expected to include a bail application, with the State likely to oppose it. -Reporting by Musa Mhlongo

VIDEO| Mkhwanazi, four others arrested for murder, disposing of Mbense’s body in 2022