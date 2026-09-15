Julius Mkhwanazi, five co-accused denied bail in Mbense murder case

Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and his five co-accused have been denied bail by the Brakpan Magistrates’ Court.
The six are accused of involvement in the 2022 murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense, who was allegedly robbed and killed before his body was dumped in a dam.
The accused face charges of murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice.
Magistrate Colin Mashego found that no exceptional circumstances exist for the accused to be released on bail.
@sabcnews Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and his five co-accused have been denied bail by the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court in connection with the 2022 murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense. Mbense was allegedly robbed and killed before his body was dumped in a dam, with the State alleging that the accused were involved in his murder. The court found that the six had failed to show that they would stand trial if released and that their personal circumstances did not amount to exceptional circumstances. The magistrate also considered the seriousness of the allegations and the potential impact on the administration of justice in refusing their bail applications. #sabcnews #juliusmkhwanazi #following #fyp ♬ original sound – SABC News