Julius Mkhwanazi, co-accused return to court for Mbhense murder case

The embattled and suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi is expected to appear at the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Mkhwanazi and five other co-accused are facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

This is in relation to the brutal killing of businessman Emmanuel Mbhense in April 2022.

During his last appearance in court, drama ensued when Mkhwanazi was arrested by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) officers inside court.

This was in relation to the blue light saga, where the blue lights were illegally installed on cars allegedly belonging to businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

It is alleged that police officers went to interrogate murdered businessman Mbhense at his home when the incident happened.

According to the statement written by the late Marius van der Merwe, which was read in court, Mbhense died from blunt force trauma to the head and suffocation after being tortured with a plastic bag.

Reports suggest that Mkhwanazi allegedly instructed officers to dispose of Mbhense’s body by throwing it into a dam after he was tortured to death.

VIDEO | Julius Mkhwanazi, co-accused back in court – 25 August 2026