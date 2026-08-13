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Julius Mkhwanazi, co-accused back in court for Emmanuel Mbense murder

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others in the dock at the Brakpan Magistrate's Court.
  • Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others in the dock at the Brakpan Magistrate's Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Chriselda Lewis
Sashin Naidoo

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are expected to apply for bail in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg.

The case relates to the April 2022 abduction and murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam.

The five accused – Mkhwanazi, Keisha-Leigh Stols, Cobus Van Rensburg, Adrian MacKenzie and Bhekokwakhe Sibande face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

They were arrested last week following allegations emanating from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

They are due back in court on Thursday morning after spending a week behind bars.

This is the fourth time Mkhwanazi has been arrested since allegations of his criminal involvement surfaced at the Madlanga Commission.

The video reports more on the story:

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