Julius Mkhwanazi, co-accused back in court for bail application

The bail application of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi and five others will continue in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The defence for accused six, former South African Police Service (SAPS) Flying Squad member, Juan Maree Eksteen, is expected to cross-examine Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator Nomsa Masuku.

The six accused face charges including murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice, linked to the 2022 murder of Brakpan resident, Emmanuel Mbense.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Masuku told the court that Mkhwanazi could interfere with witnesses if released on bail.

“We are talking about a Head of Department here. It doesn’t matter if he mentions it to you once or twice when he meets up with you. As long as he is the Head, he guides you to say, ‘On this matter, you must put it in this way.’ That will stay in your mind. Hence, members will take time to come forward with statements. Whenever they are approached, they will have excuses because they are scared of him,” adds Masuku.

Video| Julius Mkhwanazi, co-accused apply for bail in Mbense murder – 03 September 2026

