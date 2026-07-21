Julius Mkhwanazi awaits bail ruling

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court is expected to deliver judgment on Tuesday morning in the bail application of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi, together with Witness K from the Madlanga Commission, remains in custody for their alleged involvement in the 2023 precious stones heist in Johannesburg.

The State has indicated that it is not opposing bail.

Prosecutor Zwelethu Matha told the court that there was no evidence suggesting the accused would abscond or interfere with the legal process.

Matha says, “It appears that, as we stand, there is no indication that the applicants before this court will flee. There is no indication, on the matter at hand, that they will not cooperate, or that they will evade their trial. The available evidence does not indicate that the applicants before this court are not suitable candidates for bail. For that reason, we then submit to the Honourable Court that the state has no basis to oppose bail.”